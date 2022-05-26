Son shone even more than Salah - Antonio

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is even better than Mohamed Salah and deserves to be recognised as the Premier League Player of the Season, according to strikers Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson.

West Ham's Antonio and Newcastle's Wilson, who co-host the BBC's Footballer's Football Podcast, agreed that Son had been "outstanding".

Son and Salah shared the Premier League's Golden Boot award after finishing the season tied on 23 goals.

Antonio said: "I've been saying this for the last couple of years that Son is the best player in the Premier League.

"I've played against him and the things that he has done in games, running past four or five players and finishing, he is actually frightening how good he is.

"People have been saying how good Mohamed Salah is and I'm not taking it away from him. It's a joke how good he is and what he has has done is a massive achievement. He is absolute quality but if I had to pick one person for an attacking player, I would give it to Son; he has got it all."

Wilson said the fact Son had shone playing for Spurs proved what a fine player he is.

"He's scored 23 goals and he didn't score a penalty within that," said Wilson.

"He played in a team that was struggling at first but then picked themselves up. Tottenham are not in the City/Liverpool title race but he still had an outstanding season."

You can listen to the latest Footballer's Football Podcast here to see if you agree with Antonio and Wilson's views on the season