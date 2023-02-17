'I'm ahead of where I was when I got injured' - Hagi

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi has explained how he used his year-long injury lay-off to become a more rounded person.

The Romania international started Rangers' Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle and feels the off-field work will help his game as he returns to full fitness.

"I couldn’t get better football wise because I was injured so I tried to get better in different aspects, tried to understand the game from a different angle," Hagi said.

"I tried to get into understanding what a coach would look at, tactics and all that and personally learn a new language. It’s always helpful in football.

"Just the understanding of who I am as a player. I think I’m ahead of where I was a year ago when I got injured.”

The 24-year-old also opened up on the mental struggles of his year-long injury lay-off.

“It’s been a tough year but I’m still in the process of getting back to what I was before, so I’m just building up minutes,” he said.

“This type of injury, it’s more mentally than physically. Physically you’ll get there more or less but mentally you have a lot of ups and downs.

“It’s really important to have people that support you and are beside you so you can get through the bad moments and come back stronger.

“It’s a process where you have to be patient. It’s hard for me to be patient as I’ve never been injured ever before. I had to understand that and accept that. I feel like I’m in a good place now.”