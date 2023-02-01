New boys loving the Toon
What a welcome! 🤍🖤— AG (@anthonygordon) February 1, 2023
My first few days in the Toon have been special… from the people in the city to the fans in the stadium, everyone has been so welcoming. Can’t wait to play in front of you all & cheer on the boys at Wembley!!! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/6WCXgOF2y0
The warmest of welcomes! 🤍🖤— Harrison Charles Ashby (@harrisonashbyy) February 1, 2023
Thanks to all the fans and everybody at the club for making me feel so welcome at such a special place, can’t wait to hear that atmosphere again week in week out, time to get grafting🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/avahihyRsS
