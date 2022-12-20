'Creativity concerns as County's good form falters'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

The World Cup break came at the wrong time for the Staggies - with good form before the hiatus being tarnished in the return to action.

St Johnstone smashed home two late goals both courtesy of Ali Crawford so sink Malky Mackay’s men - who gave a decent showing in the first half.

There was a lack of chances for County, but they should have gone into the break 2-0 up if it wasn’t for Kazeem Olaigbe dragging wide from a gilt-edged opportunity to kill the game early on.

It’s easy to berate him for the miss but after that the Staggies didn’t create any half decent chances - leaving Jordan White with little to work with after his tremendous headed goal.

This week we’ve been linked with striker Cole Stockton, who could be a decent addition - but I can’t help think that creativity is more needed than a finisher.

White is doing fairly well this season bearing in mind the number of real chances which are falling to him.