Poland's players were made to wait to hear the final score from Mexico's game with Saudi Arabia before they could celebrate progress to the last-16 of the World Cup.
Matty Cash played the full game for Poland as they lost 2-0 to Argentina but relied on results going their way elsewhere to progress.
It's the first time the country has reached the World Cup knockout phase since 1986, when they were eliminated 4-0 by Brazil in the last 16.
This time they'll play France on Sunday. The winners of that tie will meet England or Senegal.
Last 16 of the World Cup, Wow what dreams are made off ♥️🥲 pic.twitter.com/XV4PfGwsKW— Matty Cash (@mattycash622) November 30, 2022
