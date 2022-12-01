P﻿oland's players were made to wait to hear the final score from Mexico's game with Saudi Arabia before they could celebrate progress to the last-16 of the World Cup.

M﻿atty Cash played the full game for Poland as they lost 2-0 to Argentina but relied on results going their way elsewhere to progress.

I﻿t's the first time the country has reached the World Cup knockout phase since 1986, when they were eliminated 4-0 by Brazil in the last 16.

T﻿his time they'll play France on Sunday. The winners of that tie will meet England or Senegal.