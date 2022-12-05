Lawrence Shankland says he predicted that Heart of Midlothian team-mate Cammy Devlin would get his hands on legendary Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi's shirt after Australia's World Cup last 16 defeat by Argentina.

For the 24-year-old midfielder it would have gone some way to making up for spending a fourth game in a row unused on the Socceroos bench.

"I was talking to Mick [Smith] when we were watching the game and said: 'I bet wee Cammy will get Messi's top, he'll charge right in there!'," striker Shankland told Hearts TV.

"You only get that opportunity once and, fair play, we all wish we could have had it."

Hearts defenders Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson did manage game time in Qatar.

"The Aussies have been away and obviously done very well at the World Cup," Shankland added. "It's been great for all of us to sit and watch it from afar.

"We're looking forward to getting them back and they'll have a natural buzz going for them as well. Cammy will probably have Messi's top on as well, so we can all have a look at that."