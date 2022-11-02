E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport

Tottenham were up against it from the first minute as they arrived at Stade Velodrome - which was not full as punishment for recent crowd trouble but nonetheless vociferous.

Fireworks were set off in streets around the stadium before and during the match, while Marseille supporters gathered in clouds of smoke from flares to welcome their team before kick-off.

Spurs were also without manager Antonio Conte as he served a touchline ban following the draw with Sporting Lisbon, but they knew a point would see them advance to the knockout stages.

Tottenham had never beaten a French team away from home in Europe and were on the back foot in the first half, with Hugo Lloris the busier goalkeeper.

The second half was much improved, but at times Spurs were cagey to defend their point and it almost allowed Marseille to cause an upset.

The hosts had several big chances late on with Ivan Perisic's block and Sead Kolasinac's miss huge moments in the game.

In the end, Marseille's push to find a winner cost them European football for the rest of the season, while Spurs sneak through with three wins from their six group matches.