Ten Hag on Ronaldo, home and away form and Potter
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s game with Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham on Wednesday.
Therefore Ten Hag said he had to face “consequences” for his actions on Wednesday: “We have values and standards and I have to control them. Football is a team game and when you are living and playing together, you have to fulfil certain standards.”
While excluded from the Chelsea game, Ronaldo is not excluded indefinitely: “He remains an important part of the squad. We will miss him tomorrow and that is a miss for us but I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality for the group.”
He does not see a big difference between home and away form: “The pitch is the same, it’s still 11 v 11 and there’s a referee. We always have a lot of support from our fans and I’m really happy with that. We feel strong and are looking forward to the game tomorrow.”
The fact United have already played a side managed by Graham Potter bears no relevance: “It’s a different game, different team and different players. We are further in the process now as well and anyway this is not a fight between managers, it is a fight between two teams.”