Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s game with Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Therefore Ten Hag said he had to face “consequences” for his actions on Wednesday: “We have values and standards and I have to control them. Football is a team game and when you are living and playing together, you have to fulfil certain standards.”

While excluded from the Chelsea game, Ronaldo is not excluded indefinitely: “He remains an important part of the squad. We will miss him tomorrow and that is a miss for us but I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality for the group.”

He does not see a big difference between home and away form: “The pitch is the same, it’s still 11 v 11 and there’s a referee. We always have a lot of support from our fans and I’m really happy with that. We feel strong and are looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

The fact United have already played a side managed by Graham Potter bears no relevance: “It’s a different game, different team and different players. We are further in the process now as well and anyway this is not a fight between managers, it is a fight between two teams.”

