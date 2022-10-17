Djoum will be big player for United - Fox

Liam Fox is "expecting big things" from Arnaud Djoum after the former Heart of Midlothian midfielder signed a two-year contract with Dundee United.

United's head coach and assistant Stevie Crawford know the 33-year-old midfielder from their time in the Tynecastle backroom team.

"I feel we've added a quality player to the group and that was the most important thing for me - mentality, character wise but also quality wise," Fox said.

After four years with Hearts, Djoum had what the Cameroon midfielder regards as a successful spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Raed before a less fruitful time in Cyprus, where he terminated his contract following an injury hit season with Apollon Limassol.

"I have no doubt Arnaud will be a big player for us," Fox added. "He ticks a lot of boxes.

"He's obviously played in the country before, he's got great experience at international level, but probably most importantly, he's a real good boy in the group. He'll definitely add to the group and add to the quality and I'm expecting big things from him."