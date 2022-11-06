G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Villa Park

It had been 23 years since Aston Villa had beaten Manchester United at home in any competition, and will their supporters will hope the wait for another won't be as long, this was a win that will stay long in the memory.

﻿Unai Emery could hardly have hoped for a better start to life as Aston Villa manager. He was welcomed with a big roar before kick off and the roundly applauded as he made his way to the tunnel at full time.

Emery's last spell in England - as manager of Arsenal - did not work out as hoped but there's a feeling that this has the potential to be a successful match up.

﻿Villa played with a energy and hunger, sticking to a gameplan that barely gave Manchester United a sniff. A memorable day for all concerned with Aston Villa.