W﻿e asked for your views on VAR after an incident-packed first weekend of the technology in the Scottish Premiership.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Kevin: It's obvious already that certain teams have been getting away with it. They won't like VAR but it's necessary in Scottish football.

Andy: When playing against the Old Firm, refereeing decisions were always suspect. Now we have VAR this will hopefully be less biased as we saw in the Hearts v Celtic game. That said, Celtic should have had a penalty when Smith handled the ball. A much better display even though we lost.

Anon: Good VAR introduction should stop the referees being afraid to penalise the Old Firm.