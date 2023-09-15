Lawrence urges team-mates to 'thrive off the pressure'

Tom Lawrence is well aware of the depth of Rangers fans' anger following the Old Firm defeat and says the players must "thrive" off the pressure and expectation at the club.

“It’s been a difficult start to the season but we’re looking up now, we can’t look in the past," said the Ibrox forward.

“Everyone was disappointed, the whole changing room was really down after the game. There were a few honest conversations.

“We know what it means to the fans and we were gutted we couldn’t get a result for them, it’s always difficult, we know how big those games are, it hurts us and the fans.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces here and playing for this club is a big pressure but you have to deliver when you play for this club.

“If you don’t like pressure, this isn’t the club for you. You have to thrive off of that pressure, that’s something that I’ve missed so much after being out for a year."