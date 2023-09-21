Serge Aurier is nearing a return to the starting XI but Danilo is still "going to be a few weeks". Felipe is another player whose knee Forest are "constantly monitoring". Willy Boly however is back with the squad after recovering from illness.

Cooper "does not look back" despite it being two years since his appointment as Forest boss: "I feel exactly the same today as I did that day. I am only thinking about how we get better and improve. I am not one for looking back – I only look forward and I am here to do the best job for the club."

His sole focus is on continuing to make Forest into a better team: "In general, we are trying to do what we can to improve. One of the biggest learnings from last season was how ruthless this league is - there is zero room for error. To survive and thrive you have to match that against all your opponents."

He has been impressed with summer signing Matt Turner: "He is a really good lad, with a great work ethic, and he has bought into the objectives of the club. I am really happy to work with him and our goalkeepers make up a really competitive area of the squad."

On opponents Manchester City: "It is the toughest game in the world going away. I have huge admiration for Pep Guardiola and the level they play at but we have to go there trying to give the best account of ourselves. If we do not believe in ourselves nobody else will."