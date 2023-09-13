Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have lost just one of their 11 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W6 D4), going down 1-0 in December 2013.

The Villans are looking to avoid losing successive Premier League games under Unai Emery for only the third time, previously doing so in February and May 2023.

Crystal Palace have one win and one draw away from home in the Premier League so far this season. They have they not remained unbeaten in their first three away league games of a campaign since 2003-04 in the second tier, while they last did so in the top-flight in 1994-95.