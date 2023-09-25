Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson watched Manchester United in action at Burnley but said "it wasn't a great game" for Erik ten Hag's side.

United were on a desperate hunt for a win, following three straight defeats, and Bruno Fernandes' superb winning goal will have brought some fans relief.

However, Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the turnaround is not yet complete.

"Watching Manchester United for the first time live this season, I was surprised with how slow they were in possession," he said.

"With Onana in goal, we talk so much about his footwork and how good he is with his feet, but his longer distribution was poor. United use him a lot more and their first thought is to go backwards, but he slows the game down. He rolls his studs over the ball and United sit there in a structure. They're very slow and methodical.

"It's very unlike what you see from an Erik ten Hag team. This result has papered over a few cracks, but United fans and other people won't be lured into any false sense of security thinking that United are back, by any stretch of the imagination.

"They had a real lack of possession and Burnley were the better side. They've lost to Brighton, lost to Arsenal, lost to Spurs, lost to Bayern Munich.

"I was really disappointed watching them [against Burnley], I thought they were really poor. There was more a sense of relief from the United fans, the management and the team when the final whistle went."

Listen to the full Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds