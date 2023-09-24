Newcastle recorded their biggest ever away win in the league, while it is their largest overall league victory since their 8-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.

Newcastle were the first side in Premier League history to have eight different players score in the same match (excluding own goals).

Sheffield United recorded their largest ever defeat in their league history, in what was their 4,988th league game. It is the first time that the Blades have conceded eight goals in a league game since their 3-10 defeat to Middlesbrough in November 1933.

Kieran Trippier becomes only the second player in Premier League history to assist three headed goals in a single game, after Jason Puncheon for Crystal Palace v West Ham in February 2015.