Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in contention after missing Sunday's defeat at Newcastle through illness.

Christian Eriksen has resumed training but is not ready to return, while Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho remain unavailable.

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste returns after completing a suspension.

This game comes too soon for Vitaly Janelt, who is back in training after a knee injury.

Frank Onyeka is ruled out by a minor hamstring issue, while Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter are also ruled out.

Who will start for the Red Devils?

Predict the Brentford starting XI