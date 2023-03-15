Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has hailed his "special" relationship with manager Roberto de Zerbi after signing a new one-year contract with the club.

Speaking on the Albion Unlimited podcast on BBC Radio Sussex, Lallana said: "It [the relationship with De Zerbi] is special. [It is like a] father-son relationship but at times I can tell him something and he listens to me because I've worked in England my whole career.

"The fact that he's receptive of that when he's the boss and listens as well and wants my opinion - it doesn't happen often, put it that way.

"It's natural. It just kind of happens and evolves. I love that he's charismatic, he hugs you properly, really tactile and I've always liked that.

"I'm very fortunate our paths have crossed."

