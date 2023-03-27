'We work well together' - MacDonald on Pollock partnership

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald has given an insight into his blossoming defensive partnership with Mattie Pollock, saying that they try to keep things relatively simple.

The Dons' fortunes have improved dramatically since the pair arrived at Pittodrie in January, with Barry Robson guiding Aberdeen back up the table.

“I probably got chucked in the deep end, and it was like, ‘right they’re conceding goals, let’s stop that and get back to basics’. We both knew what we wanted from each other - we had that conversation before the St Mirren game and it’s just grown from there," MacDonald said.

“Mattie wants to win everything in the air, and I just cover him - we work well on the pitch and off the pitch. It helps having that friendship, and you want to do well for each other.”

Pollock added that he too is enjoying playing alonside MacDonald: “For me being a young lad, just learning from him and listening to him - he talks all the time on the pitch. Communication’s a massive part of it.”