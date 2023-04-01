Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to BBC Sport: "Always to have one point more is important. It's very difficult here against a very good team.

"We have overcome one bad moment when they were winning 1-0. We scored a very good goal with Daniel Podence.

"We have to continue. We have nine finals in front of us.

"One thing is emotion but the important thing is respect. I always try to respect a lot.

"We have to put our 100% focus on the next game."

On Ruben Neves' ban: "He's a very important player for us. We have to choose another player to prepare and to believe in him and trust him. It's a pity."