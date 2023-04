Everton captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a minor hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's defeat at Manchester United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to full training, although Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Fulham have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss another six games due to suspension, while Layvin Kurzawa remains out.

Pick your Everton line-up

Who should make Fulham's starting XI?