Transfer news: Ajax blocked Blues move for Alvarez

Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, because the Dutch club felt they had lost too many players this summer. (De Telegraaf, via Mail), external

AC Milan rejected Chelsea's bid of 80m euros (£68.95m) plus players for Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Duncan Castles), external

Dynamo Moscow have said a move for Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, to Chelsea was blocked because of sanctions the UK government placed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. (Mail), external

The Blues remain hopeful of finalising a deal for Zakharyan further down the line. (90min), external

PSV Eindhoven also rejected Chelsea's late attempt to sign their Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, despite the Stamford Bridge club indicating they were willing to pay up to 45 million euros (£38.9m) for the 24-year-old. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Metro), external

Chelsea missed out on RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol after the 20-year-old signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga club. (Evening Standard), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column