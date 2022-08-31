Manchester United will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, to leave the club if they are able to agree a loan move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest, 21, who is a USA international. (90min), external

Dest is open to a move to Manchester United, with Barcelona wanting about 20m euros for the defender. (ESPN), external

The club have admitted defeat in their attempts to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona but are prepared to move for the 25-year-old again in future transfer windows. (Goal), external

