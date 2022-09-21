'I've got every faith in myself' - Wilson hopeful of England chance
- Published
Callum Wilson says "it's every man for himself" in the race for England's World Cup squad as he aims to prove his fitness and form to boss Gareth Southgate.
The Newcastle forward started the season with two goals in his opening three games before picking up a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the past five matches.
In the meantime, he has seen Brentford's Ivan Toney earn a call-up and he could make his England debut this weekend.
"He's the most in-form England striker so his selection is definitely merited," Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast. "He's obviously in my position but I'm not a hater - huge congratulations to him.
"Ultimately, you have to be on the pitch to be selected. I think if I'd maintained my fitness I'd have got myself into the squad."
The 30-year-old has four caps and one goal for England but has not appeared for his country since October 2019 after a succession of injuries.
"It'll be down to the manager's choice about what kind of artillery he wants," said Wilson.
"I need to do my talking on the pitch. I was almost fit for the Bournemouth game and now I have the opportunity during this break to work even harder and then be flying come the next game.
"I've got every faith in myself - from now until November, it's every man for himself."
Which Premier League ground does Wilson most enjoy playing at? And does he ever give the Newcastle coaches advice on how to carry out training sessions?
Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds