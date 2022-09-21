C﻿olin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

One year ago today, Nottingham Forest appointed Steve Cooper as their new head coach.

At the time, and as usual, there was some head-scratching, and maybe a little scepticism, among supporters. But let's not forget the Reds were bottom of the Championship at the time, with one point from their first seven matches. Morale, form and hope was at rock bottom. The club was heading in one direction - and it wasn’t up.

Fast forward 365 days and what a whirlwind it’s been.

Off the bottom, out of the relegation zone, into mid-table, to the verge of the play-off places, into the play-off places - and, ultimately, to the Premier League.

A first FA Cup quarter-final since 1996, with two Premier League opponents knocked out on the way.

The club and fans reunited, and that togetherness brought strength and led to a first Wembley appearance since 1992 – a day which will live long in the memory of all who were there.

Now, times are tough for the first time under Cooper.

Four defeats in a row have the Reds next to bottom in the Premier League, and with a host of new players they’re still trying to find the unifying identity and spirit which helped them through last season.

If Cooper’s earned anything in that first year, it’s the chance to prove he’s the man to mould them into a team capable of staying in the division the club has waited so long to be part of.