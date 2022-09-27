O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal go into October as the Premier League pacesetters, but this month is where the Gunners' razor-thin squad will be truly tested. With nine games (five Premier League, four Europa League), Mikel Arteta will need to show he can rotate the squad effectively while maintaining consistency in performance.

Much of Arsenal’s ability to win these tougher games rests on keeping players like Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko fit, with both players already having injury concerns this season.

Arsenal knew Partey was susceptible to recurrent injuries and, with Mohamed Elneny ruled out until the new year, that defensive midfield position appears the most sensitive to derailing the early season run.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is a talented young midfielder, but playing as the sole defensive midfielder in this system is a demanding task, and the team looked vulnerable off the ball without Partey’s presence in Arsenal’s only hiccup so far this season at Old Trafford.

After pulling out of the Ghana squad, Arsenal fans will be crossing their fingers that it was just a precaution and Partey is back to play the huge north London Derby on Saturday.