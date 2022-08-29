Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk says he can feel himself growing into the left-back role he has moved into in recent games.

Struijk, 23, has played ever minute in the league for the Whites so far this season but has moved into the left-back berth having operated largely as a centre-back last term.

He feels the transition has been "pretty good".

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds he said: "In the beginning I had to get used to the way of moving and tactics that the gaffer wants. I am getting more used to it. I seem to find my way better each time.

"I am enjoying it so far. The last few games finding my rhythm in a new position is really good for me.

"Whenever I play I always try to do my best. If that is at left-back or centre-back, I just try to stay in the team. This is the goal for every player. I just try to give 100% every single game."

