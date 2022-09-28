E﻿mma Jones, BBC Radio London

Where have West Ham’s goals gone?

That is the mystery that needs to be solved – and soon.

They don’t have any problems scoring in Europe. In fact, they’ve got three goals in each of their Europa Conference League matches so far.

But the Premier League is a different story - it took until the fourth match of the new season to get off the mark. So far, it's seven games played, and in total three goals scored.

While some new additions are slowly finding their feet, it seems that some of the more established stars are struggling for form.

The previously reliable Jarrod Bowen got his first England senior call up, thanks to his goals and assists last season, but hasn’t scored in the Premier League since 15 May.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio’s only top-flight goal so far was in the (admittedly controversial) loss at Chelsea.

Clearly, players like Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet and Lucas Paqueta have been brought in with the aim of adding to West Ham’s scoring options. They now need to perfect that aim, and fast.

Goals win games. And West will be well aware they need to start winning again as soon as possible.