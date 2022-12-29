'An important step'

We asked you for your thoughts after United's well-needed 3-0 win against Ross County and it's safe to say you are happy...

Stephen: Every single United player on that pitch put in a proper shift but the standout was Craig Sibbald. If ever a player has deserved a goal and an ovation from the fans it was him tonight. Gave his all from start to finish, first name on the team-sheet for the next game! Fabulous!

Gavin: A small step, but may be an important one at the end of the season. United seem to be slowing waking up this season... good to see.

