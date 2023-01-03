Is time running out for Lee Johnson? Your views

Hibs slumped to a ninth defeat in their last 11 games on Monday, as they lost 3-0 to Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

We asked for your thoughts after another disappointing performance from Lee Johnson's side - here's what you had to say:

David: Johnson clearly isn't motivating this team, or able to revert to any kind of a plan B when things aren't going to plan. The buck stops with him and he isn't delivering. We are going to be in a relegation scrap unless things improve soon. A dreadful run for any club.

Dre: The manager has got to go. 3-0 to your biggest rivals is just pathetic. Some of the players don't deserve to play first team marbles. This is the most pathetic run I've seen in a while from Hibs, and that is saying something.

Anon: We're an absolute joke, mainly due to the gruesome twosome of Hanlon and Stevenson. They've helped get manager after manager their jotters, looks like Johnson's their next victim.

Graeme: Shocking team selection today. We will do nothing with Stevenson and Hanlon in the team every week. Biggest issue is Ian Gordon and his recruitment team. Get him out.

Anon: I’m sick of the excuses from Johnson more than the performances. Just like the players, he has to take responsibility for the results. We should be challenging for third place with the budget we have but we are heading towards a relegation dogfight.

Eva: I think that we have no leader, and that players lack confidence. For example yesterday, Elie Youan was getting past players for fun on the pitch, yet he takes too many touches before shooting, and our biggest opportunity is gone. I have been watching Hibs for years. Why? Because I love football. And this isn’t football.

Anon: Mr "mediocrity" Johnson should maybe have a look in the mirror. Two pivotal moments in the game: Fish looking at the weather as he nursed the ball out for hearts first goal, and Youan failing to get a shot away when right through on goal. Both due to Hearts' desire to win, which is installed on the training ground.

David: The Hibs manager can only work with the squad that he has got. A lot of the players are simply not good enough and injuries have hit the team hard. I do think we are a better team than the form suggests, but I make no excuses for the mediocrity… that is present at this time.