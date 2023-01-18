What do Brentford need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Brentford need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: No point spending over the odds on January transfers. If we can get another backup forward really cheap then fine, otherwise don't bother until the summer.

Nathan: We still need a striker, Toney or no Toney. We don’t have a consistent backup for when Toney is out, Mbeumo and Wissa worked against Liverpool but won't work week in, week out. Need someone similar to Toney ASAP.

Dan: Amazing season, good depth now in Schade for Toney. Not expecting lots of business between now and the end of January, hopefully a few good loan moves for younger players getting first-team experience.

Symon: As ever, the Bees have done business early and under the radar. Kevin Schade, a young German with pace to burn, can provide an alternative to Toney. A ball-winning, creative midfielder who could bang in a few from range would enable us to challenge for Europe, perhaps. Can’t believe I’ve just written that! These are golden days for the red army.

Colin: Brentford need to get David Raya on a new contract ASAP.

Josh: Feel we need cover for Rico Henry and Ivan Toney. Other than that, probably sort out a new goalkeeper for when Raya leaves, and have a look at the contract situations (Jansson, Jensen etc).