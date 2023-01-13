LINE-UPS from Tynecastle
- Published
Follow our live coverage here.
Robbie Neilson has made two changes to his starting line-up, with new Bournemouth loanee James Hill coming in to the middle of the defence, and Andy Halliday back after recovering from a head knock.
Cameron Devlin and Alan Forrest drop to the bench. Hearts' other two recent signings - strikers Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol - are named as subs, the latter receiving international clearance to play after his loan move from Newcastle.
It's three changes for St Mirren from last week's draw with Hearts in Paisley.
Defenders Charles Dunne and Marcus Fraser are suspended and Ryan Strain is injured - manager Stephen Robinson has brought in Declan Gallagher, Richard Taylor and Ryan Flynn.