Ross County v Kilmarnock: Team news

Ross County have two new strikers to choose from, with Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones arriving on loan from St Mirren and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) are the only absentees.

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong is suspended after being sent off against Rangers in their previous league game.

Rory McKenzie, Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray will be assessed, with Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett still out with hamstring problems. On-loan Aston Villa full-back Ben Chrisene is out for a significant period with a medial ligament injury.