Newcastle United are closing in on a £60m deal for AC Milan's Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 23. (Athletic - subscription required), external

They are also interested in Senegal forward Sadio Mane who Bayern Munich are open to letting go this summer. (Bild - in German), external

The Magpies also want to sign Ruben Neves, 26, on loan after the Portugal midfielder agreed to join Al Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47m this week. (Football Insider), external

Juventus have offered 28-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new deal ahead of his contract expiring in July, but he would prefer a Premier League move, with Newcastle and Manchester United interested. (Foot Mercado - In French), external

Finally, Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is a target for the Magpies but the asking price for the 27-year-old Denmark centre-back could be an issue. (Mail), external

