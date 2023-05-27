Former Newcastle United defender John Anderson believes it is going to be difficult for the Magpies to compete in both the Premier League and the Champions League next season.

Newcastle secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years after drawing 0-0 with Leicester City on Monday.

"Playing Champions League football means you'd imagine there would be a few more shillings spent," Anderson told BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast.

"Players who otherwise may have had second thoughts about coming now see Champions League football on the line. That's a big, big incentive.

"It's all about getting the recruitment right again. Up to now, you'd say everything they have done has been spot on, but it's going to be tough competing on both levels.

"The Champions League starts in September - three games a week to play at the intensity we play at, all the travelling that is going to be involved as well. We need a squad depth that we haven't got at this moment in time - so the summer will be really, really interesting to see what they do."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds