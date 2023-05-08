Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes David de Gea shouldn't be overly criticised for his error against West Ham United on Sunday because of his impressive performances over the years.

"It was a mistake. These things happen," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"David de Gea has been one of the most consistent rocks for Manchester United for a long time.

"Moments like that are not what you want to see, but you can give him the benefit of the doubt because he has saved them on numerous occasions."

Former Tottenham defender Ledley King agreed: "The goal was cheap. I do think De Gea’s foot slipped slightly. It looks terrible, but if you lose your footing there is nothing to push off on and that’s what happened to him.

"I never really got the impression that Manchester United had enough energy in the performance to turn it around."

The Athletic's Adam Crafton added: "Long term, they need someone who is better with his feet.

"De Gea is good at shot stopping but in terms of what Ten Hag wants to do they need a goalkeeper who is better with his feet."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds