Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to BBC MOTD: "It's not the best performance of the season, definitely not. The last two performances have not been in our top 5 or top 10 this season but they gave us two wins. Now we get two wins and the feeling is so much better. Nottingham Forest did a good job to make it difficult for us. They scored with their one chance and made it even more difficult because they are fighting relegation.

"These margins were not going our way with the first goal then we got it with Ivan Toney. Big praise to him as he's had a brilliant season. 20 goals is remarkable. How many would he score at a top six club? I'm very pleased that he is a Brentford player!

"In general his all round game. His link-up play and hold-up play is at the top international level. His ability to finish is of course composed and very good technically. As a character and a leader he is a big driver of the team."

On surpassing 50 points: "I like that landmark more than the 40 points everyone talks about. I'm not used to that. We want more. We will see if we can get that."

On the VAR decision: "I didn't watch it. I never do that. I just stand and pray it is a goal."