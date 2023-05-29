We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans:

Jack: Some real quality in Eze and Olise and very steady centre-backs and keeper. Ayew, Edouard and Mateta are rarely Premier League quality in their work alas.

Ian: Palace ended the season well and played some good football but there are some shortcomings - the chief of which is a real scoring threat. Depth in defence and midfield should also be a summer priority. On the management side, the next manager should fit the team’s chemistry. Making players play a system that does not fit their strengths is bad.

Steve: I implore the Palace board to hold onto Eze, Olise, Guehi, Doucoure and build upon these exceptional players. Their amazing talents were on full display against Forest. Only thing missing - the final finish. A couple of new full-backs, two genuine strikers, shake off the small club mentality and aim high next season.

Stephen: Palace desperately need a striker, another midfield player and to move on some of the older players to allow room for the younger, up and coming players, so they have a chance to flourish in the Premier League. We also need to identify who is going to be long-term manager of the club. Vieira didn’t do a bad job and the team may have stayed up if he was still manager.

Nottingham Forest fans:

John McGregor: Fabulous highs with the goals and wins, some savage disappointments with late concessions and losses, but our supporters never gave up and made me proud again - even after last season’s riotous ride up the Championship. Now we’re back in the prestigious Prem, where we belong. Thanks to 'Super Cooper' and our wonderful owner: My Forest.

Shaun Naughton: It was great to see the team celebrate with the fans even though Palace spoiled the party somewhat by getting an equaliser. Forest now can get seven or eight players in to build on this season's ability to stay up.

Neil: Been a Forest fan since 1978. I have to say the win against Arsenal means equally as much as any other game ever - or it seems so today! Living in Calgary now but forever Forest in my heart and I can’t wait to see us build from today.