Dean Smith says "it wasn't an easy decision" to rule Harvey Barnes out of Leicester's game against Wolves on Saturday, but feels playing him is too much of a risk.

Barnes is the Foxes' top scorer this season with 10 goals but missed the trip to Manchester City after picking up a hamstring injury in the defeat by Bournemouth.

Smith said Tuesday's huge game against Leeds is a more realistic match for Barnes to return in.

He said: "Harvey is ready to go on the grass, he’s been on the grass. He’s not actually trained with us yet.

"I think it would be a risk to put him in on Saturday because we could lose him then for the next six games and I’ve got to balance that risk. I know that he will start training on Sunday and be ready for Tuesday.

"It’s not an easy decision, he’s our top goalscorer this season so is a big player for us. I have to balance the risk and I just felt the risk would be too much.

"He wouldn’t be able to start this weekend, that would have been too quick for him. He may have got minutes off the bench, but the risk for him to re-injure was just too big for me. Tuesday is a more realistic goal for him."