Manchester City fan Ray Bubbles said the Champions League "means more and more each year" and wants to win the competition "partly becausee it shuts other people up".

But Ray said sections of City's fanbase would rather beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final than win the European competition for the first ever time.

Speaking on The Football News Show Ray said: "I think it [the Champions League] means more and more each year.

"Four or five years ago it would have been nice to win it but we tend to be an older fanbase at City and it’s a bit of a discussion at the moment, do we want to win the FA Cup by beating United?

"Some of us older fans do, we’d rather win that than the Champions League. We want to win it partly because it shuts other people up because they say you’re not a great team until you’ve won it."

Despite that, Ray said there is obvious excitement before tonight's game.

He said: "It’s a momentous occasion for City tonight, a culmination of 10-12 years of the ownership. I just can’t wait for tonight can’t wait for kick-off."

