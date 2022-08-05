Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says Tyrone Mings' reaction to losing the captaincy to John McGinn was positive.

Mings was given the captaincy in September 2020 by former manager Dean Smith following the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

"I think it’s been really smooth, and I think that’s credit to Tyrone’s reaction," said Gerrard, whose side open their season at Bournemouth on Saturday.

"I spoke to Tyrone first before I spoke to anyone else face to face. I gave him my reasons and some of those will remain private, I think that’s fair."

Gerrard emphasised he always had the intention of naming his own club skipper.

McGinn was a regular in the former England midfielder's team last season, playing 35 times in the Premier League and scoring three goals.

Gerrard added: "I think John McGinn is universally respected. He’s been around the club for a long time. Fans adore him, everyone around Bodymoor Heath and Villa Park has major respect for John.

"He is my type of player."