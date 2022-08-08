Rangers 10th in Euro league ahead of Celtic

Rangers are Scotland's most successful club in European competition according to a table of points collected since 1955-56, with the Ibrox side in 10th - the second best British team behind Manchester United - and Celtic in 15th spot. (Scottish Sun), external

Only 400 of Union Saint-Gilloise's 1000 allocation of tickets have been sold for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Rangers at Ibrox despite the Belgian side leading 2-0 from the first leg as they ended a 50-year absence from European competition. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson has earned rave reviews from Everton fans and manager Frank Lampard following an impressive outing in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea - only the 20-year-old's second appearance since his big-money January transfer from Rangers. (Daily Record), external

