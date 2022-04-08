Frank on team confidence, Eriksen and the European dream

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

Frank says his team gained "a lot of confidence" following last week's win at Chelsea, adding: "We all know winning football matches helps the mood."

He says Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney "complement each other and play to each other's strengths".

On the future of Eriksen, he said: "I don't think anything will be decided before the end of the season. We would like to keep him but it's up to Christian to decide what he wants to do."

He described the club's European ambitions as a "big dream for us", before adding: "I think every club would dream about Europe. But we understand if we're not in the present, then there's no chance we'll reach these crazy dreams."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences