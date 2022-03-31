Watford manager Roy Hodgson says his team have "tied a chain around our neck and attached a rock to it" as he prepares for a daunting trip to title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday.

"We've got to pull that with us now wherever we go," he said, "because we're points behind the teams we need to catch up.

"In any league, once you get some points behind and the numbers of games starts to dwindle, your job becomes more and more difficult each time."

Nevertheless, Hodgson is still hoping to "surprise the football world" by getting a result at Anfield and build on their win at Southampton last time out.

"You need to be realistic," he said. "There are teams where you would like to think that with the quality we have we can give those teams a good game and get a result.

"And there'll be other games where you're hoping your team will put off some sort of exceptional performance and get the result that no-one expects.

"Of course we go there as very clear underdogs."