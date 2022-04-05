Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the international break interrupted the Gunners' momentum, but says it's vital not to panic.

Mikel Arteta's side won six out of their seven games leading up to the break, but the Gunners boss said Monday's defeat by Crystal Palace was "not good enough".

When asked if he agreed with Arteta's comments. Campbell said: "I agree, definitely. When you look at everything that could go wrong for Arsenal, it did go wrong.

"Sometimes it’s difficult with everybody flying all over the place for international duty. They had a good momentum going into the international break, then you come back and lose momentum.

"Sometimes there are times when a couple of players don’t perform and you can get around that, but when the whole team doesn’t perform there is no way back.

"The key to it is don’t panic. There is still a lot of football to be played and, as far as I’m concerned, it’s time to regroup and get together and the key now is how they react."