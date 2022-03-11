Lawro's predictions: Everton v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

This is another game where the crowd are going to play a massive part - if the home fans can get Goodison Park rocking like we know it can be, then of course it will spur the Everton players on.

They will need all the help they can get, too. I think Frank Lampard's side will win but it will be a nervy afternoon for them because of their problems at the back.

It doesn't matter what kind of performance Everton produce, they just need a win. They are not getting dragged into the relegation mix - they are already part of it.

ArrDee's prediction: I want to see Frank Lampard do well but he's not having a great time of it at Everton. 1-2

