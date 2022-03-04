Tottenham v Everton: Who makes your Toffees XI?

Everton return to the Premier League with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday evening.

But who should Frank Lampard trust to drag the Toffees away from trouble?

Does Salomon Rondon's double against Boreham Wood put him in your thoughts for the starting eleven? And how about Dele Alli to start on his return to Spurs?

It's up to you how you approach it - go for the side you want Lampard to pick or the team you think he will select.

Either way, it's time to choose your Everton team to face Tottenham