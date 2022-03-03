Southampton's FA Cup win over West Ham was especially impressive considering they made nine changes from their last Premier League game, and the Hammers - above them in the table - only made two.

Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists look in great shape under Ralph Hasenhuttl and are now unbeaten in 12 home games, going back to September.

Their only major trophy was the 1976 FA Cup but they will be carrying hopes of more glory this season - and are now just one game away from another trip to Wembley.

Hasenhuttl's decision to make nine changes and put his faith in some of the fringe players raised eyebrows, but the Austrian insists he doesn't need to justify himself to doubters.

"I don't need to be on social media because my job is to be a manager and to look what my guys are offering.

"A few guys who started today brought us to this game; they were responsible that we had this game.

"It's on me to not only speak about trust but to show trust. And I knew that I have five subs.

"The longer the game goes, you can make two subs in the half-time and another three in the second and then you bring a few threats on the pitch.

"I spoke with David Moyes after the game and he said that this was the difference today because he couldn't bring on the fresh, good players and they decided the game.

"We are in the draw. This was the goal for tonight."

Watch the match highlights