Moyes on Antonio, Zouma and Newcastle momentum
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Newcastle on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes won’t give anything away in terms of his selection but suggests there are a few knocks he needs to monitor: “We've got one or two doubts and one or two question marks over some players who've picked up some injuries, just like every other club.”
On the expectations and challenges of pushing for the top four: “My expectations for what I want from the players have grown. We’ve not found it as easy at the moment as we did at the start of the season – two or three individuals just haven’t quite played at the levels.”
He believes Michail Antonio will re-discover his goalscoring touch: “I want him to score goals regularly but we’re fourth for goals scored in the Premier League because we can do it from different areas. Mich is really important and I don’t think it’ll be too long before he’s back on the scoresheet.”
Kurt Zouma is better but his illness has taken time to get over: “He’s trained the last few couple of days so I’m hoping that he’ll be available. Hopefully he can focus on his football and we’ll give him as much support as we can.”
On the improvements at Newcastle since Eddie Howe took over: “I think they’ve become a much more balanced team. Confidence and momentum is a big thing in football and they’ll be saying they’ve got a chance to get away from trouble.”
