Walker will be 'back with us in June' - Southgate

Gareth Southgate says the omission of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will not harm his chances of playing at this year's Word Cup.

On not selecting Walker this time around, Southgate said: "I had a chat with Kyle. We felt this was an opportunity to have a look at the two younger full-backs.

"These young full-backs are exciting.

"We know all there is to know about Kyle. He's a very important player and he'll be back with us in June.

"We are very happy with what he's done.

"He's been a huge part of the progress we've made with this team and you can see in the biggest matches with Manchester City this year he's still been a key player for them."